Hangman Page Issues Statement on Losing AEW World Title to CM Punk

Hangman Page is no longer the AEW World Champion and he’s spoken out following the loss.

In the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, Hangman went one-on-one with CM Punk. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29.

Near the end of the match, Hangman almost went to a dark place. He teased hitting Punk with the AEW Championship but decided against it.

His hesitation proved to be costly as CM Punk reversed the Buckshot Lariat into the GTS for the pinfall.

Hangman Page on Losing AEW Gold

Hangman Page no longer sits at the top of the AEW mountain and he’s taken to Twitter to issue the following statement.

i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 31, 2022

Hangman’s reign lasted 197 days. He captured the gold back in Nov. 2021 when he pinned Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear.

This was the second shortest world title reign in the AEW World Title’s young history. Hangman was just the fourth AEW World Champion.