Jim Ross Provides Health Update on Jake Roberts & It’s “Not Good”

AEW play-by-play ace Jim Ross has a health update on Jake Roberts and it isn’t a positive one.

These days, Jake “The Snake” serves as a manager for Lance Archer on AEW TV. While Jake makes appearances from time to time, he hasn’t been around as much lately.

Sadly, it looks like this is due to some health problems.

During an episode of his Grillin’ JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that some breathing troubles have been plaguing Jake Roberts (via WrestlingNews.co).

“I just saw him here a few weeks ago and he’s still battling his breathing issues. He’s not in great health. That’s why you don’t see him as often on AEW television as he once was when he was fronting Lance Archer.

“But his health is not good and he’s taking the means to address it. He still has surgeries left. But he has breathing issues.”

Many believe that Jake Roberts has cheated death more than just about anyone in the industry. Jake “The Snake” had to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Roberts had been spiraling before getting clean thanks to DDP. While Jake has seemingly been in much better health and spirits in recent times, this update is sure to leave fans concerned.

Jake revealed back in February that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The silver lining at the time was that he no longer needed an oxygen tank. He was preparing for another hip surgery, however.

We’ll keep you posted on Jake Roberts’ health and we wish him nothing but the best.