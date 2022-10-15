“Hit Row Is Wack” – Legado del Fantasma Brag About Successful Debut On WWE SmackDown

Legado del Fantasma made their in-ring debut last night on WWE SmackDown against Hit Row. They debuted on the October 7th edition of SmackDown and attacked Hit Row during their entrance.

Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, and B-Fab were ringside as Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde battled Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis.

Legado isolated Top Dolla in the ring and connected with the Sacrificio for the pinfall victory. Zelina also attacked B-Fab during the match.

Legado del Fantasma Boasts About Their Victory Over Hit Row

Following their successful debut, Legado del Fantasma was interviewed on The SmackDown LowDown. Joaquin Wilde said that first impressions are everything and they made a statement on SmackDown.

First impressions are everything. Tonight was Legado’s in-ring debut and it is safe to say we made a statement.

Cruz Del Toro claimed that Legado del Fantasma is on a different level than Hit Row before Zelina Vega stepped to the microphone. Vega

Since people want to do diss verses on Twitter, let me respond in a way that they can understand. Everything we do, you know it’s ill. We don’t ever do it for luck, and by the way Hit Row is wack as….

Santos Escobar stopped Zelina short and said “you get the point” to end the interview.

AJ “Top Dolla” Francis released a diss track about Legado del Fantasma yesterday before WWE SmackDown went on the air. Top Dolla rapped during the song “Legado I see y’all still want beef, that’s cool I’m gonna find y’all a** at SmackDown”. You can check out the full track in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the SmackDown LowDown and give a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.