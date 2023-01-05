“Hollywood” – Will Roman Reigns be Stepping Away from WWE in 2023?

Is Roman Reigns‘ tenure as the most dominant star in WWE going to come to an end this year?

Reigns has for years been WWE’s top performer, which earned him considerable backlash from fans who didn’t appreciate the Big Dog being forced on them.

In 2020, Reigns returned from a four-month absence as his current Tribal Chief character, earning acclaim from fans and those in the industry for his transformation.

Hollywood

Since capturing the Universal Championship at WWE Payback in August 2020, Reigns has been virtually untouchable in the ring.

Last year, Reigns signed a new deal with WWE, one that has resulted in fewer matches and fewer appearances by the Head of the Table.

Giving his 2023 predictions during his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff suggested that Reigns may walk away from the ring this year, then pursue a career in acting.

“[I predict] Roman Reigns is crossing over into mainstream entertainment. You know, I haven’t had my finger on you know Roman’s career or his trajectory so far, but [with his cousin The Rock] it kind of makes a little bit of sense doesn’t it?

You know in Hollywood it’s not about how good you are necessarily, It’s how good you are and who you know. I think Roman has put his toe in the water and now he’s got a little bit of a taste of Hollywood.

“Roman has put his toe in the water and now he’s got a little bit of a taste of Hollywood.” Eric Bischoff.

I think Roman Reigns’s long Title reign will come to an end this year and I think the best thing that you could do would be for him to step away for a few months.”

In 2019, Reigns appeared alongside his cousin in ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Dethroning the Tribal Chief

Reigns has been Universal Champion for the past 857 days, and captured the WWE Championship last April at WrestleMania 38.

After Bischoff’s co-host Jon Alba said he believes the long-rumored WrestleMania match between Reigns and The Rock isn’t happening, Bischoff gave his pick for who should be WWE’s next Undisputed Universal Champion.

“I just saw a picture on social media of a WWE truck, a production truck, wrapped with a WrestleMania rap that featured Cody Rhodes. I think Cody’s going to be the guy this year and as he should be in my opinion.”

“I think Cody’s going to be the guy this year and as he should be in my opinion.” Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff reiterated that Reigns would be smart to walk away the ring at 37 years old with plenty of time to try new projects.

“If I’m Roman and I know my bank account’s good. My Investment Portfolio is good and I’m still young enough and healthy enough especially given his circumstances, I’m going to get out while the getting’s good brother and step into the next phase of my life.”

In addition to Hobbs and Shaw, Reigns appeared in The Wong Missy (2020,) and provided his voice for the animated wrestling movie Rumble (2021.)