HOOK Finally Embraces Danhausen On AEW Dynamite (Video)

HOOKHausen is alive and well … and very evil.

On the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Danhausen made his in-ring debut for the promotion. He went one-on-one with Tony Nese but it wasn’t much of a match.

Nese had his hand raised in a matter of seconds thanks to a distraction from “Smart” Mark Sterling and a running knee in the corner for the pinfall.

Fans didn’t know what to expect with Danhausen’s in-ring AEW debut as it’s unknown if he’s truly fully healed from his broken tibia and fibula.

That’s not the main story here, however. After the match, HOOK made his way down to the ring and Nese wanted no part of him as he made his exit.

Danhausen extended his hand to HOOK, who actually embraced him for the first time.