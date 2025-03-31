George Foreman Grill Inventor Denies Hulk Hogan Was Offered Deal First

Hulk Hogan has a history of telling tall tales throughout his career and now another one of his claims has been debunked. Despite Hogan’s insistence that he came close to landing the grill deal that would ultimately go to the late George Foreman, that is not the case at all.

Hogan has spent decades claiming that the deal was nearly his. In an interview with Dan LeBatard, Hogan claims that the deal was nearly his and why his agent, who also represented Foreman, picked the bozing icon.

“My agent called me, ‘Hogan, I got two things, a grill and a blender. Two choices for you and George.’ When I called him back, my agent says, ‘I called you first and I figured you would take the grill, but you weren’t home so I called George and he took the grill.'”

Not So Fast

In a recent edition of his ‘Pablo Torre Finds Out‘ show, Torre debunks the claim by the Hulkster. Torre shares a statement from the family of Michael Boehm, inventor of the grill, debunking Hogan’s tale that he was considered for the brand deal.

“George Foreman was the only celebrity our dad approached about endorsing the grill. We don’t know who started the story about Hulk Hogan being approached but it isn’t accurate.”

It’s not just the Boehm familly that are refuting Hogan’s claim. Henry Holmes, a laywer who represented by Hogan and Foreman, claims that he has no idea what the Hulkster is talking about. He suggests that in addition to Foreman, Pamela Anderson and Chuck Norris may have been considered for the grill, but Hogan was not a contender.

The grill claim is one of Hogan’s many lies that the Hulkster has made. Other examples include: