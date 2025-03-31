George Foreman Grill Inventor Denies Hulk Hogan Was Offered Deal First

Hulk Hogan has a history of telling tall tales throughout his career and now another one of his claims has been debunked. Despite Hogan’s insistence that he came close to landing the grill deal that would ultimately go to the late George Foreman, that is not the case at all.
Hogan has spent decades claiming that the deal was nearly his. In an interview with Dan LeBatard, Hogan claims that the deal was nearly his and why his agent, who also represented Foreman, picked the bozing icon.
“My agent called me, ‘Hogan, I got two things, a grill and a blender. Two choices for you and George.’ When I called him back, my agent says, ‘I called you first and I figured you would take the grill, but you weren’t home so I called George and he took the grill.'”
Not So Fast
In a recent edition of his ‘Pablo Torre Finds Out‘ show, Torre debunks the claim by the Hulkster. Torre shares a statement from the family of Michael Boehm, inventor of the grill, debunking Hogan’s tale that he was considered for the brand deal.
“George Foreman was the only celebrity our dad approached about endorsing the grill. We don’t know who started the story about Hulk Hogan being approached but it isn’t accurate.”
It’s not just the Boehm familly that are refuting Hogan’s claim. Henry Holmes, a laywer who represented by Hogan and Foreman, claims that he has no idea what the Hulkster is talking about. He suggests that in addition to Foreman, Pamela Anderson and Chuck Norris may have been considered for the grill, but Hogan was not a contender.
The grill claim is one of Hogan’s many lies that the Hulkster has made. Other examples include:
- Claiming Elvis Presley was a huge fan of his. In reality, Elvis died in 1977, two years before Hogan made his wrestling debut in Memphis.
Claiming he was approached by Lars Ulrich to play for Metallica. When asked if Hogan was asked, James Hetfield said “definitely not.”
- Claiming Andre the Giant died a few days after their WrestleMania 3 match. Not only did Andre not die shortly after their 1987 collision, the pair would wrestle one another at WrestleMania 4.
- Claiming he wrestled 400 days in one calendar year due to flying several time zones when traveling to and from Japan. Hogan’s claim is literally impossible.
- Claiming his track ‘Hulkster in Heaven’ was about a young fan Hogan had met ahead of his match at SummerSlam 1992 who sadly passed. Hogan did not compete at the show, nor was he appearing for WWE at the time.