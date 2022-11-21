Indie Wrestler Arrested on Drug Charges

A deathmatch wrestler that has competed in GCW, H20, and VxS was arrested on drug charges. According to WTAJ, deathmatch wrestler Brandon “G-Raver” Graver was arrested on Thursday after Pennsylvania state police found over 20 grams of drugs in his vehicle.

He and his passenger, Barry Leach, were found “slouched inside a car.” WTAJ reports that Graver was found “nodding off in the driver seat … and admitted to snorting 10 bags of heroin. After he was given Narcan, he was taken into custody and police found meth in his pants pocket.”

“Graver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and the car was taken back to the police station to be searched. Police found over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, other heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181 cash.”

Both men are facing charges of felony manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with other misdemeanor charges, according to the article.

They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 30. As of Thursday, Graver has a $75,000 bail and was still in jail.

G-Raver Faced Lawsuit from Jim Cornette

Back in 2019, Jim Cornette commented on a clip of G-Raver and said that “if fans were lucky, they probably stopped the show so everyone could watch this idiot bleed out.” This caused immediate backlash and led to G-Raver selling a “Fuck Jim Cornette” shirt that depicted the podcaster getting stabbed.

That's a nasty little nick the guy got on his arm there at the end, if the fans were lucky they probably stopped the show so everyone could watch this idiot bleed out. https://t.co/vdlY9W5lYX — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 31, 2019

Cornette sued G-Raver over the shirt for “trademark infringement, dilution, & cybersquatting, & violation of his right of publicity under Pennsylvania law.” He lost the preliminary injunction against G-Raver in 2020.

G-Raver hasn’t wrestled since February of this year.