Injury At AEW Battle Of The Belts III

The AEW Battle of The Belts III featured some interesting matches. It appears that it also resulted in a legitimate injury for one of the competing stars.

The show that was taped in advance on Friday featured a match for the AEW women’s championship between Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter.

After competing at the Battle of The Belts III on Friday, Hayter was pulled from an indie event scheduled for Sunday. Icons of Wrestling promoter Jerry Sorrentino made the announcement:

“I just got a text and a call from Jamie Hayter. She won’t be able to make it tomorrow. I am really sorry as well as Jamie. She really wanted to come and meet everyone. Refunds will be issued. Jamie will be with us for all of the other shows scheduled this year.”

Jamie Hayter Injured

A report from Fightful Select revealed the reason behind this change. They noted that Hayter sustained a broken nose during her bout.

It’s unknown whether the female star will be missing any extended ring time due to the injury. Though she was able to finish the championship match at the show.

Apart from this, the Battle of The Belts III featured matches such as Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita. You can check out the complete results from the show here.