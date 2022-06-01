Jamie Hayter Would Join Blackpool Combat Club If She Wasn’t With Britt Baker

Since debuting on the first episode of AEW Rampage, Jaime Hayter has always been in the corner of Dr. Britt Baker.

Hayter helped Britt retain the AEW Women’s Championship multiple times when she held the title. Hayter also helped Britt progress in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Hayter On The Possibility Of Joining The Blackpool Combat Club

Hayter recently spoke with WhatCulture about her interest in joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

Hayter said, “Yes, absolutely. I would love to be. If I wasn’t with Britt, I would be gunning to go to the BCC. It’s just because they kick ass. That’s my shit. They do the stuff I love doing. I’m a bit rough around the edges and things like that, like a usual British person is. I would love to be under their wing and learn from them and be more of a lethal weapon. I’ll be the new Steve Blackman [laughs].”

The Blackpool Combat Club is currently being led by William Regal. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta are members of the group as well.

Jamie On Learning From William Regal & Other Legends

Hayter also spoke about learning from minds like Regal backstage at AEW.

“It’s fantastic. Especially being here, all we want to do is learn. Everybody just wants to get better and put out a really good product for TV, which we do, but personally, if I want to improve, you want to pick these people’s brains like a Regal, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, all these amazing performers and people who have been in the business for such a long time. You can just go up to them and talk. It’s crazy.

I never thought I could go up to Regal and be like, ‘I’d like to pick your brain about something. What do you think about this?’ It’s great and very handy. In the short time of being here, I have learned a lot and made the most of the fact that there are so many incredible people there,” Hayter responded.

Hayter is scheduled to compete in a tag team match on the 6/1 AEW Dynamite. She will team with Dr. Britt Baker to take on Toni Storm & Ruby Soho.

H/T to Jeremy Lambert Fightful for the transcription