Interesting Note on Bray Wyatt’s Hiatus from Wrestling

Its been quite a while since professional wrestling fans have seen Bray Wyatt compete inside the ring.

Wyatt hasn’t done much professional wrestling-related ventures since his WWE release last July. Since, he’s only done a Wrestlecon appearance during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas earlier this month. Many have wondered if Wyatt would consider a return to WWE, or even joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, there is a good reason why Wyatt hasn’t signed with anyone yet. Meltzer reports that Wyatt’s asking price to return to the ring is simply too high right now.

Bray Wyatt is one of the hottest free agents out there, but his services don’t come cheap. AEW has been on a hiring spree, but they still have to be mindful about their pay structure. The company brought in some huge names last year, including CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole. Cody Rhodes’ recent departure should serve as an example of Tony Khan having limits on how much he’s willing to offer people.

Wyatt hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since the night after last year’s WrestleMania. However, he did recently hint on social media that he couldn’t imagine never stepping into a professional wrestling ring again. As for his health, with all this time he’s spent away from the squared circle, he’s likely in great shape for an in-ring return.

It will be interesting to see where Wyatt ultimately ends up if he does decide to sign with a major promotion again.