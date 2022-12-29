“I’ve Plotted Out My End Game” – Sting’s Plan for Retirement

Sting has had another run in his legendary pro wrestling career in AEW by being paired with Darby Allin. This was after he wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle following a 2015 match in WWE with Seth Rollins due to him having spinal stenosis.

Allin and Sting most recently teamed together to score a win over Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at AEW Full Gear. Now that he’s in his 60s, Sting does have an idea in mind for how he wants to end his wrestling career

He shared that information with The Ringer’s Cameron Hawkins and noted that Darby is going to be involved in that match whenever it comes.

The Vision

“I’ve plotted out my endgame. I know Darby’s going to be a part of it, for sure.” – Sting

Sting has wrestled mostly tag matches throughout his AEW run. It doesn’t sound like that will be changing any time soon.

“I won’t have a singles match at this point,” said Sting. “Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now.”

Sting believes that if the former TNT Champion stays in the wrestling business with AEW, he’ll eventually land a role in creative control and/or leadership. They are heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan to team with The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) in January.

Sting revealed earlier this month that he underwent surgery and had his knees cleaned out. It’s unclear when his next AEW match will take place.

Sting’s AEW run and the things he’s been able to do at this stage of his career are nothing short of incredible. He’s done it all in this business and is very lucky to write his final chapter on his terms – whatever he has planned.

