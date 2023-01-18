Jade Cargill Offers Big Praise To WWE Star: “She’s A Total Package”

Jade Cargill is one of the top female wrestlers of the AEW roster. The 30-year-old has been positioned as a future mega star by the company. Though despite her position, she is not shying away from acknowledging the competition, going as far as to offer huge compliment to one of the biggest stars of the rival promotion.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Bootleg Kev. During the talk, Cargill was asked about other wrestling stars she admires. The TBS champion took the name of Charlotte Flair, saying that she is a total package:

I think she’s a total package that we have as far as an example for a woman wrestler today. – Jade Cargill

“I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she’s very sound wrestler. She can do all the flippy shit that you want to do. She can go out there and have a hardcore match. I think she’s a total package that we have as far as an example for a woman wrestler today.

She leaves and comes back and then she like, it’s like she never left.” said Jade Cargill, “I think she’s phenomenal at what she does. People can say whatever they want. I think she’s a great wrestler.”

Charlotte Flair recently returned from a 7-month-long hiatus and regained the SmackDown Women’s championship. This is her 14th Women’s World title and 17th overall title in the company.

You can check out Jade Cargill’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription