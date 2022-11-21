Jade Cargill’s Pay-Per-View Looks Don’t Miss

At Full Gear, Jade Cargil moved to 42-0 when she beat Nyla Rose and got her actual TBS Championship back.

Cargill has defended her title on every pay-per-view this year. In addition to retaining her title and remaining undefeated, she always has amazing looks that don’t miss. Her pay-per-view looks are so anticipated by fans that the TBS Champion has taken to Twitter to ask for ideas.

Jade Cargill’s Four Looks

In her first pay-per-view as champion, Cargill wrestled Tay Conti at Revolution. In perhaps her most iconic look to date, she cosplayed as Jade from Mortal Kombat. To make her entrance even more epic, her entrance was backlit in green. She emerged with green hair and mostly green gear.

Jade Cargill con su gear de Mortal Kombat ?#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/QDEAl3dUFZ — AEW Argentina ?? ? (@AEW_Argentina) March 7, 2022

For the next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, Cargill payed homage to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She donned half green and half pink hair, the sorority’s colors. To go with the casino theme, she was flanked by Vegas showgirls.

At ALL OUT, the champ defended her title against Athena. Just a few weeks before the show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law began airing on Disney+. Cargill channeled this iconic look for herself, even down to adding green paint to her body. She burst through a “brick wall” for her entrance.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill makes her entrance here at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/e1dCw4NmuU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

For Full Gear, Cargill channeled her inner-Thundercats. She looked incredible as Cheetara with cheetah prints in her yellow and orange wig and pink face paint. Cargill was carrying a staff to break across her knee, except it came apart before she got it down. No matter as she rolled on to victory.

While pay-per-views are done for the year, there are big shows like “Winter is Coming” and Battle of the Belts. Cargill is closing in on one year as TBS Champion, so it’s likely that she’ll have more epic looks in store.