Matt Hardy Teases Bringing Back “Broken Matt” gimmick

Several hours of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view ended, Matt Hardy tweeted an old video of “Broken Matt”.

In the clip, there’s drone footage of the Hardy Compound. “Broken Matt” emerges from his home and says he “…invited the world, as well as Brother Nero, into my humble abode because this day must be documented.”

Matt Hardy’s Contract Controlled by The Firm

Hardy has mentioned bringing the Broken Universe back to AEW a few times. It’s interesting that this clip mentions Brother Nero. Jeff Hardy has been in rehab following his arrest for a DUI earlier this year. Several months ago, Hardy discussed his brother on his podcast and said he couldn’t wait for fans to meet the new version. He clarified that he meant that his brother is sober, not that he’d be returning to AEW anytime soon.

As for Matt, he is currently working for The Firm. After Isiah Kassidy lost a match to Ethan Page, The Firm gained control over the contracts of Hardy. They already owned the contracts of Private Party after purchasing them from Jose the Assistant. Page has banned Hardy from doing his “Twist of Fate” finisher.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Hardy issued a warning for the winner of the Trios match between Death Triangle and The Elite. Hardy Party is coming for the gold.