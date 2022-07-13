Jake Paul Open To Teaming With Logan In WWE

Jake Paul is open to teaming up with his older brother, Logan, in WWE down the line if the opportunity presents itself.

The younger Paul brother was recently interviewed on “Carton & Roberts” over on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/66AM New York to promote his upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) clash with Hasim Rahman Jr.

During the interview, Paul was asked about potentially joining his older brother, Logan, in WWE. Jake said he’s open to the idea down the line, but not anytime soon as he’s focused on his boxing career.

“The Problem Child” doesn’t want to take the risk of getting injured while he’s still actively competing in boxing. He did, however, note that he believes it’ll be difficult for anyone to defeat a duo of himself and Logan.

“Maybe someday, I just can’t get injured right now going off the top rope…That could be interesting,” Paul said (via MMA News). “I think we could become the WWE Champions, I don’t think anyone would beat us.”

While Jake Paul might not be all-in for WWE at the moment, Logan certainly is. He recently signed a multi-year deal deal with WWE, keeping him around for the foreseeable future.

Logan made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 back in April. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat the team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After the match, however, Miz attacked Logan, leaving him in the ring after hitting him with the Skull-Crushing Finale.

Now, a potential matchup involving Miz and Logan Paul is being teased for SummerSlam later this month.