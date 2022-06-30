Logan Paul Signs Multi-Year WWE Contract

Internet sensation Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE.

Paul has been getting quite comfortable with the company and for good reason. He performed at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

Logan was highly praised for his showing and many believed he looked like a natural inside the ring. While Paul had been announced for a SummerSlam return, he has now put pen to paper.

Logan Paul Signs on Dotted Line

Logan Paul took to his Twitter account to show he’s signed a WWE contract in front of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

A video was then released of Paul writing a message to The Miz on the back of his contract.

Some were wondering if this is just a deal for the SummerSlam premium live event or if it’s a more long-term situation.

Ariel Helwani is reporting that this is a multi-year deal for multiple matches per year.

Deal includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023.



He’ll likely, I’m told, have his first big appearance at SS but could be on TV before that.



He signed his deal yesterday. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 30, 2022

Paul and Miz picked up the win over The Mysterios at WrestleMania. After the match, Miz turned on Paul by hitting the Skull Crushing Finale.

During a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Miz revealed he told Paul that this was just a learning lesson and the two are back on the same page.