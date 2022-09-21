Jake Roberts Names the Huge Mistake Braun Strowman is Making

Braun Strowman should get more serious now that he’s back in WWE, at least according to Hall of Famer Jake Roberts.

Strowman returned to WWE earlier this month, over a year after his surprising release from the promotion in June 2021.

The former Universal Champion has been feuding with the Alpha Academy so far, and will compete in his first match back this Friday against Otis.

The Smiling Monster

Strowman is back with WWE, and according to reports, will be the top babyface moving forward on SmackDown.

While the Monster Among Men will be a good guy, that doesn’t mean he has to play to the crowd.

Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts named the mistake that Braun, and other babyfaces, are making.

“Braun, listen to me. Nobody wants to see a friendly monster. Quit smiling. You’re not that guy. So many guys make that mistake when they turn babyface, they completely change themselves. No! The only things that have changed are your opponents. You’re still the beast. The beast is what they love. They just want to see it pointed in the direction of someone they don’t like.

“So many guys make that mistake and for Braun to be such a beast man, to see him out there smiling and asking the crowd what they would like for him to do, oh my God! If I was big enough I’d punch you right in your box. You are a beast and my god! Use what you’ve got son. Show us what you’ve got.”

Diamond Dallas Page added that isn’t new in wrestling, saying that stars who turned on the New World Order in WCW or even join the faction would completely change their characters.

Bron Breakker

Jake Roberts may not be the biggest fan of what Strowman has done so far, but he gave special praise to reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Speaking about the two-time champion, Roberts said that he and Tyler Bate have been doing a lot of good work in NXT as of late.

“I was glad to see our buddy, the Steiner boy [Breakker.] Him and his tag team partner Tyler Bate they did some stuff. Really enjoyed seeing him.”

DDP also had praise for Breakker, as well as the NXT developmental system that has honed the second-generation Superstar.

“Bron Breakker, or Bronson or Steiner as I call him, because he is a Steiner, with his dad and his uncle. That kid’s got such natural skills. They’ve got some great talent down there in NXT.”

