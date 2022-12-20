Jake Roberts Reflects On AEW Debut “I Felt Like I Was At Home Again”

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts is one of the wrestling legends who has had a resurgence in recent times.

The Wrestling Veteran was one of the top stars of the golden era. However, he disappeared from the public eye later on as battled with addiction and other demons. While he kept making sporadic appearances for WWE, the Hall of Famer got a real second chance when AEW brought him in as a TV regular in 2020.

The wrestling legend opened up about his AEW debut on the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast. Roberts explained that he was blown away by people’s reactions. When he touched the ropes, he felt like he was at home again:

“Incredible reaction. If you go back to that picture, you can see that all the fans are standing too.” said Jake Roberts, “That doesn’t happen very often anymore. When I walked out there and that rush hit me – Oh my God.

Then whenever I touched the ring apron. I could just feel it come right back through me, man. I felt like I was at home again. It had been so long. It had been so long. It’d been 20 years since I’d been in the ring. To go out there and have that type of ovation happen, to be doing it in the ring with Cody, it couldn’t have been any better.”

Jake Roberts made his AEW debut during the March 4, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. He interrupted a promo of Cody Rhodes. He claimed that he had a client coming to AEW, which turned out to be Lance Archer.

You can re-live the incredible moment below:

