Matt Cardona’s Advice For Young Talent: “Slow The F*ck Down”

Matt Cardona has successfully rebuilt himself after his WWE release in 2020. He is one of the stars that has helped fill the gap in the independent circuit left by people like The Elite and others after they signed exclusive contracts. His advice for anyone wanting to replicate the success is very simple – to get good at the basics and let things breathe.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet. Talking about his advice for young talent on the indies, Cardona mentioned how it’s important to have moments in your match that can go viral. At the same time, you need to get good with the basics and know how to tell a story in a match. The former IC Champion then revealed what he learned during his time in WWE that has helped him get over in the indies:

“Slow the fuck down. Seriously. You gotta imagine, this is what I tell guys too. Let’s say you do a move and you’re both selling and it seems like you’re selling for eternity but in TV land, the commentators are telling the story, the cameras are going from one facial expression to the other guy. So relax a little bit. [It] doesn’t have to be like move, move, move, move, move, move move. There’s a time and a place to go balls to the walls, but you also gotta let the people digest what they just saw.”

‘People Have Given Up On Impact’: Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona also talked about his time with Impact Wrestling and said that he doesn’t know what his future with the company is. The former Digital Media champion put over the promotion for their storylines and roster but agreed with the criticism that their product is hard to find:

“I think it’s great. I think that the roster is awesome. I think that [the] actual show if people watch it, it’s an awesome show, where things make sense in the storylines. They actually have a beginning, middle and end. I just think a lot of people have given up on impact and they don’t want to give it another chance and it’s a shame because it’s a great, great product. It’s another problem, it’s fucking impossible to find it. Like I’m on the goddamn show. I can’t watch it.”

You can check out Matt Cardona’s full interview below:

