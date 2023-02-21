Jay Briscoe’s Daughter, Gracie, Released From Hospital

Jay Briscoe’s (Jamin Pugh) daughter, Gracie, was released from the hospital last week.

According to a Facebook post by family friends, Gracie will be undergoing outpatient rehab five days a week. She is able to walk with assistance, but hasn’t fully regained movement below the knee.

“Her muscles in her legs are really starting to fire up, so they want to keep it a very intense therapy,” the update said. “This girl has went from nothing to doing some assisted walking. We’re still going to pray hard for movement below the knee, because it’s not where it needs to be. The doctors can feel her trying to move her ankles and toes and stuff, but we’re just not getting that movement yet. But things are progressing I would say ahead of schedule.” (h/t Wrestling Observer)

Briscoe’s daughters were severely injured in the car accident that claimed their father’s life last month.

His youngest daughter, Jayleigh, went home from the hospital earlier this month. She doesn’t have to wear a neck brace anymore. However, she has to continue wearing a back brace and external fixator for four weeks.

A fundraising campaign was set up after Briscoe’s death. AEW is selling a Briscoe tribute shirt with 100% of the funds going to the Pugh family. Dijak recently donated $3000 to the Pughs after auctioning off his entrance-worn ring jacket.