Watch: Baby Jay Briscoe Makes On Screen Debut In Adorable Video With Mark Briscoe

Step aside Roux, King Maxel, and Liberty, cause a new king of cuteness is in town.

ROH presented the 21st annual Death Before Dishonor PPV last night from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas featuring 7 different title matches.

The main event of the show saw Mark Briscoe defending the ROH World Heavyweight Championship against Roderick Strong. The Kingdom tried to interfere in the bout but Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii helped make the numbers even, and Briscoe came out victorious at the end.

The retaining champion commented on his win in a new backstage video, which was made even special by the on-screen debut of baby Jay Briscoe:

The legacy of Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe was one of the longest-tenured talents of ROH. He was part of the company for 19 of its 22 year history.

Along with his brother Mark, Jay helped put the company on the map in many ways and the brothers won the ROH tag team championship a record 13 times during his career.

The wrestling veteran unfortunately passed away in a car crash in January 2023, at the age of 38. The whole wrestling world came together to pay tribute to the deceased star.

Mark Briscoe has continued to honor his brother’s legacy in many ways. He introduced the world to his youngest son Matthew Jamin Pugh in April this year, named after the late Jay Briscoe.

AEW: Ring of Honor?

The struggling ROH brand has found new life under Tony Khan’s leadership since he bought the company in 2022. Death Before Dishonor was another good example of it.

They have been steadily regrowing the interest in the brand by adding names such as Athena, The Von Erichs and Mark Briscoe to the list of talents regularly competing under the Ring of Honor banner.

One thing that has evaded the company still despite best efforts from Khan, however, is a TV deal. Despite featuring ROH talents and championships prominently on AEW TV, Tony has so far failed to convince a TV station to pick up the show.

Though the ROH President floated a very interesting idea for the brand during the post-Death Before Dishonor media scrum last night. He suggested that the show could be brought under the AEW banner to increase its value and finally find a TV partner. You can check out TK’s comments here.