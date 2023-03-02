Jay White’s NJPW Contract Expires As Fans Anticipate His Next Move

Longtime Bullet Club head honcho Jay White is officially a free agent.

January and February were not kind to ‘Switchblade’ in kayfabe. He kicked the year off by losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship back to long-running nemesis Kazuchika Okada. Then, at The New Beginning in Osaka, White was defeated by Hikuleo in a loser leaves Japan bout.

As if all that wasn’t enough, White’s loss to Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley had a loser leaves NJPW stipulation attached. To add both insult and injury to the matter, White’s post-match moment with the crowd was scuppered when David Finlay bludgeoned him with a shillelagh.

Now, the downfall of White story arc appears to be the conclusion for ‘Switchblade’s long run in NJPW. A recent tweet from Super-J Cast confirmed that his New Japan contract has expired and he is officially done with the company.

Per sources, Jay White’s contract with NJPW has expired and he is set to leave the company. — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) March 2, 2023

Could Jay White Be WWE Bound?

Despite appearing on AEW multiple times last year, rumors are pointing towards ‘Switchblade’ heading over to WWE.

A natural villain, White’s smarmy promos, over-the-top character work, and heel psychology would likely fit well in WWE. While he’s drawn some comparisons to Seth Rollins in recent years, White is a grittier, more grounded character, portraying a sociopathic ringmaster out to win by hook or by crook.

Interestingly, the official WWE on BT Sport Twitter account teased a Jay White appearance in the Royal Rumble. While that never materialized, the fact he’s getting name-dropped by official company pages has set the rumor mills ablaze this year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer has also pointed out that if White were going to AEW, he wouldn’t need to be completely written out of New Japan. The two promotions have a working agreement and White likely could have split his time between the two.

Should ‘Switchblade’ pop up in WWE this year, he’d likely be a perfect heel foil for popular babyface acts such as Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Would you like to see Jay White in WWE?