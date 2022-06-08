Jeff Hardy Felt “Ashamed” Chasing the WWE 24/7 Championship

AEW‘s Jeff Hardy has opened up about his experiences with WWE prior to his release last year.

In December 2021, Hardy was cut from the company after refusing to enter rehab following a concerning performance at a WWE Live event.

The event saw Hardy flee through the crowd after being tagged into his match and he did not return for the rest of the show.

All tests carried out later determined that Hardy had no substances in his body that caused this behavior.

Three months prior to his release, Jeff was involved in a segment chasing the 24/7 Championship which led to a backlash among fans who thought he deserved better.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Jeff discussed feeling “ashamed” when he was added to the chase for the 24/7 Championship.

“I was pretty crushed that day, I was like, ‘Okay, this is it, I don’t know why I am here, they’re really doing this to me,’” Jeff said. “That’s not an arrogant thing to say … I shouldn’t be doing that, but I did it and I was like, ‘Man, what does this mean?’” Jeff Hardy

Jeff did not win the 24/7 Championship during his time in the division which only made fans angrier about the situation.

Despite feeling ashamed to be involved in the 24/7 title hunt, Jeff said that he still believes he is “easy to work with” and will “do pretty much whatever.”

Jeff joined AEW in March 2022 despite WWE’s best efforts to lure him back once his drug tests came back negative.

Hardy turned down an offer to return and WWE Hall of Fame induction, believing he should be inducted alongside his brother Matt.

