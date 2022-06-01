Jeff Hardy Opens Up on Declining WWE HOF Induction

Jeff Hardy has opened up on turning the WWE Hall Of Fame down.

Hardy was recently a guest on fellow All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho,” to discuss a plethora of professional wrestling topics.

One of those topics being Hardy turning down the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former WWE Champion explained that he doesn’t want to go into the Hall of Fame without his brother, Matt Hardy.

“Well, first of all, I don’t want to go in there without my brother and it’s not my time. This is too early. This is crazy. So yeah, it was very emotional.

“I was like, ‘What are they trying to do because naturally, I’m going to be reunited with my brother in AEW when I’m free of WWE.’

“I told my wife what had happened. I said, ‘I can’t believe what they just offered me.’ So it was very emotional, but I happily declined it.”

Jeff and Matt Hardy broke into the business together in 1998 when they were signed by WWE. They quickly emerged as fan favorites in the tag team division with their wild and unpredictable styles inside the ring.

Together, The Hardys have won nine Tag Team Titles under the WWE banner. They’re undoubtedly considered one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history.

However, Jeff Hardy himself was able to accomplish quite a bit as a singles competitor as well. Under the WWE banner, Jeff captured three World Titles, five Intercontinental Titles, and a United States Title win as well.

Now, he’s signed with AEW, back alongside his brother Matt, and could potentially add even more accolades to their legacies with the young promotion.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co