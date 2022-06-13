Jeff Hardy Bonds Out of Jail Following Latest DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy was arrested and charged with DUI for a third time on early Monday morning.

Pwinsider.com reports the AEW star was bonded out of jail in Volusia County, Florida this evening at 7:07 PM paying a $3,500 bond. He is slated to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 PM.

Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was able to get more information on Hardy’s arrest as a police officer observed a white car “swerving” and “running off” the roadway on Monday around 12:30 am. An officer made the traffic stop and noticed Hardy seemed to be “in a stupor and confused.”

As Hardy left his car, he was unsteady and smelled of alcohol and through conversations, the officer learned that Hardy had been drinking. Hardy was not able to complete the sobriety exercises successfully and his blood alcohol level read 0.294. While the second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08, which means that he was over 3-times the legal limit.

It appears Jeff has been pulled from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite where he and his brother Matt were scheduled to face The Young Bucks and Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in a 3-way Ladder Match.