Jim Cornette Thinks Liv Morgan is “Too Girly” for Wrestling Business

Jim Cornette has another take that is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Liv Morgan become a bit of a favorite to WWE fans. She has been praised for her efforts and some believe she should be pushed to world title status someday.

Don’t tell that to Jim Cornette, who believes Liv is “too pretty” for the wrestling industry.

Cornette Not Sold on Liv

During an edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager said he doesn’t feel Liv belongs in the wrestling business.

“They’ve been fighting every week, Liv Morgan does not grow on me, she is too girly to be a wrestler. Rhea Ripley has to not only bend over backward but has to do the limbo to make it believable that Liv Morgan is hanging in there with her, right?

“But when Rhea and Liv got in there, again Ripley is everything I like about women’s wrestling and Morgan is the opposite. She’s too small, her sh*t it’s awkward, she’s trying to do sh*t to bigger people and they’re trying to let her, it doesn’t come across. I don’t… she’s too pretty… I just don’t see it.”

Morgan took part in a mixed six-person tag team match at Hell in a Cell. She also competed in a fatal four-way to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Rhea Ripley won the contender match by pinning Doudrop. Meanwhile, WWE teased the possibility of Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss becoming a team.

