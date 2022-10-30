Jim Cornette Claims Match at WWE Crown Jewel is Going to be “Rotten”

Omos and Braun Strowman are set to battle this Saturday night at WWE Crown Jewel.

Braun recently returned to the company and was confronted by the Nigerian Giant on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Strowman and Omos stood face-to-face and it was revealed that Braun is several inches shorter. WWE advertised the match on social media as “two giants” and MVP claimed that it was false advertising because Strowman is significantly shorter.

Jim Cornette Previews Omos vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

Legendary wrestling manager and promoter Jim Cornette discussed the upcoming bout between Strowman and Omos on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience.

Jim suggested that they keep the match short because it will likely be rotten. The 61-year-old added that Saudi Arabia is a good place to have this match because domestic fans would ridicule it.

Saudi Arabia is probably the best place, no pun, no joke, and no sh**. If you go back through wrestling history, a big show in a foreign, and I’m talking foreign to the United States, if you are in Saudi Arabia right now I’m sorry. But a big show in a foreign market, two giants, the people are just thrilled to see live wrestling and thrilled to see the stars in person. They get two giants and it looks great on a poster, or whatever. It’s going to be hopefully short, and not necessarily sweet. They’ll be there for a good time but not for a long time. A domestic audience would sh** all over this because they see wrestling on a regular basis and it’s going to be rotten. Because how can it not be?

