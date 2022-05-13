Jim Ross Accepts Steroid Use In Wrestling Under One Condition

Jim Ross isn’t opposed to wrestlers using steroids but only if one crucial condition is met.

Steroid use in the wrestling industry was rampant in the 1980s and it became a serious legal problem for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the early 90s. Vince was accused of supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent illegally.

Today, measures are taken to ensure that illegal drug use is tackled through the WWE wellness policy.

For legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross, steroid use is only acceptable in one scenario.

Steroid Use Under Medical Guidance

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he’d only be fine with wrestlers taking steroids if they were prescribed by a doctor (h/t Fightful).

“When things get negative, you’ve got to address them and take some heed that we got to make some changes. I’m not an advocate of people using steroids if it hurts them.

“If they’re under doctor’s care and they’re paying attention to their health, then I don’t have any issues with it, as long as it’s under doctor’s care. But if you’re going to go outlaw and you’re going to diagnose yourself, and dosages, and supplies, that ain’t good.

“So I’m sitting on the fence I guess it sounds like, but if you’re under doctor’s care and you’re taking care of your health and you’re doing all your blood tests and so forth, then I don’t understand the uproar. “

McMahon ended up being acquitted of all charges against him in July 1994.

WWE is working with Blumhouse Television for a ‘The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon’ series. The series is set in the 1990s and will focus on the infamous federal court case against Vince McMahon back in 1994