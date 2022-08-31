Jim Ross on the Unpredictability of AEW All Out: “It’s Beautiful”

Jim Ross is excited for Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view and thinks the air of unpredictability surrounding the event is a good thing.

We’re just a few days away from All Out, but AEW has yet to announce the main event. A rematch between Jon Moxley and CM Punk is the most likely scenario, but that’s not confirmed as of this writing.

It’s been a hectic few weeks for All Elite Wrestling, but one thing is for sure. People are talking about the product and the company has momentum headed into one of it’s biggest shows of the year.

Everybody’s Talking

Jim Ross says he’s having a blast as of late, largely in part due to the unpredictable nature of AEW programming. On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross says Tony Khan is keeping a tight lid on what’s planned for Sunday.

“Based on what we’ve seen thus far, it’s hard to predict what’s going to come out of the mind of Tony Khan. I say that in a positive way, because as a broadcaster, when things get too predictable, it’s not fun. I will say I’m having a blast because I love trying to keep up with it.”

“It’s very challenging to do, because there are so many right ways to address these storylines. You have your favorite. If you’re a Moxley guy, you’re a punk guy, whatever the case may be, that’s cool and that’s your prerogative. But man oh man, it’s hard to keep up with whats going on. It makes you think and you hit the key thing, everybody’s talking. That’s a good thing. Everybody’s talking.”

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be unpredictable and I can promise you: if anybody knows what’s going to happen, they’re keeping it to themselves, which i think is beautiful.” – Jim Ross

Jim Ross says he was surprised by Jon Moxley’s 3-minute win over CM Punk last week on Dynamite. He believes we’re on a journey. We’re on a road that’s full of twists and surprises and expects it to end a way that leaves fans satisfied.

