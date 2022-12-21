Jim Ross Believes AEW Will Run House Shows In 2023

AEW has matured a lot as a company in 2022 and made a number of key structural changes within the promotion. Jim Ross believes that the next big change for the organization could be the introduction of live events.

The wrestling veteran talked about this possibility on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. He discussed the importance of live events and the various benefits it provides to talents and the company.

JR noted that live events can help younger talents gain experience as well as bring in extra revenue if used strategically. He mentioned the recent hiring of Jeff Jarrett and shared the belief that AEW will expand their schedule in 2023:

“I believe, I don’t know this to be a fact but I believe in 2023, that AEW will be in the house show/ live event business to some degree. “I just think that it’s an opportunity that can be capitalised upon if AEW is strategic in their planning. I think that’s what Jeff Jarrett is working on.” – Jim Ross

Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut in November. He was given the title of Director of Business Development by Tony Khan, indicating that Jarrett will play a key role in the next phase of the company’s expansion.

The AEW President himself has discussed the possibility as well. He said that it makes sense to expand AEW’s Live Event calendar going into 2023.

What do you think about AEW running live events in 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription