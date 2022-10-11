Jim Ross Would Like to Call Football Again, on One Condition

Jim Ross isn’t opposed to calling the action of a Football game, but not if it takes away from his responsibilities with AEW.

Ross joined Tony Khan‘s promotion in January 2019 and has been a staple of AEW for the company ever since.

Ross is considered one of the greatest wrestling commentators to don a headset, but isn’t just interested in the sport.

It’s no secret that JR is an avid football fan, calling a season for the Atlanta Falcons in 1992, and would call another season for the team in 1994.

When asked during the latest Grilling JR whether he wants to return to football commentary, Ross said it would depend.

“If it meant leaving AEW, the answer would be emphatically no. I like what I’m doing. But would it be fun to be in a booth for a game? Sure. I’m a football fan and I’m a broadcaster, so I think it all goes hand in hand. But the bottom line is I have my perfect job right now.”

Rampage

In June this year, JR was moved from being a full-time commentator for AEW Dynamite, to a full-time commentator for AEW Rampage.

While many have seen this as a demotion for the WWE Hall of Famer, Ross doesn’t share this viewpoint.

“I’m excited. I appreciate the things people have been saying about Rampage. We’re trying to build that brand. Friday nights are a daunting night for any TV programming. But we’ve got work, and I thought our last two or three shows on Rampage have been solid as hell.”