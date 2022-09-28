Jim Ross Can’t Understand Why AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Didn’t have More Viewers

Last week saw AEW host their latest ‘Grand Slam’ special of Dynamite, with five title matches on the show.

The event saw Jon Moxley capture the AEW World Championship, defeating Bryan Danielson for the vacant title and becoming a three-time champion.

Chris Jericho captured the Ring of Honor World Championship from Claudio Castagnoli, while The Acclaimed won the AEW World Tag Team Titles from Swerve in our Glory.

The show also saw Pacretain the AEW All-Atlantic title while Toni Storm held on to the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship.

The “Conundrum”

Despite the stacked show, which also saw the AEW debut of Saraya, the show’s numbers didn’t live up to expectations.

The show garnered an average 1.039 million viewers, down 12% from the previous week’s standard episode of Dynamite, which had 1.175 million viewers.

On his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator struggled to understand the fall in viewership (via Wrestling Inc.)

“It was an interesting thing, how do you explain the fact that AEW does around a million viewers on a big-time hyped show that is loaded with five title matches, how do you justify or explain that? I don’t know the answer to that conundrum, I really don’t.”

“You’d think we were providing the audience with what they wanted to see; all of our top programs, all the titles that were significant are getting some exposure. When you don’t have those massive numbers that you were hoping for, it’s hard to explain why that happened.”

AEW President Tony Khan remained positive in his report of the viewership for Grand Slam, pointing out that Dynamite has been over one million viewers for five consecutive weeks.