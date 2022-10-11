Jim Ross Says Jon Moxley’s Five-Year Deal is “Stabilizing” for AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross is thrilled to see AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sign a new long-term deal with the company.

Last week, a statement from Tony Khan’s promotion confirmed that Moxley has re-signed for a five-year deal.

The new deal will see Moxley compete almost exclusively for AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, as the two promotions enjoy a working relationship.

Stabilizing

Moxley’s re-signing is some much-needed good news for Khan, whose company has recently faced a series of scandals.

Injuries, fight backstage and reports of an unhappy roster have been just some of the problems AEW has had to deal with recently.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross spoke of the ‘stabilizing’ effect Moxley’s re-signing will have.

“I think it’s very stabilizing for our roster. He’s our top guy, he’s the champ. So he’s emotionally invested. To sign a five-year deal, at his age, you’re invested. I’m really happy to see that happen.” Jim Ross.

There’s no word yet on how much Moxley will make per year on his new deal for the company.

Exclusivity

Moxley’s new deal is good news for AEW, but bad news for Game Changer Wrestling.

At GCW‘s Fight Club: Night One event, Moxley lost the GCW World Heavyweight Championship to Nick Gage in a title vs. career match.

With the title loss, Moxley is not expected to make many more appearances for the company.

His new deal with AEW still allows him to make rare appearances but will be on a “surprise basis” presumably not advertised in advance.