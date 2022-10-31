Jimmy Uso Praises Ava Raine & Says She is Ready to Represent The Bloodline

Ava Raine debuted in Joe Gacy’s Schism faction on a recent episode of NXT.

Ava stated that Schism is her family and posed with the group at the end of her debut. Raine cut a promo a WWE Live Event over the summer. She referred to herself as “The Final Girl” during the promo.

The 21-year-old began training at the WWE Performance Center in 2020. She is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the grandaughter of Rocky Johnson, and great granddaughter of Peter Maivia.

Jimmy Uso Praises Ava Raine

TMZ Sports recently caught up with The Bloodline‘s Jimmy Uso and asked him about Ava Raine’s debut in NXT. Jimmy said that he is ready to see her “pop off and represent The Bloodline”.

Shout out to her, you now what I’m saying. Anyway the family can get it I’m all for it. I’m ready to see what she do. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline.

Jimmy added that The Bloodline always looks out for each other and the whole family is behind her.

We all family, bro. We all look out for (each other). She’s got the whole squad on her side, the whole family bro. Her dad (The Rock), us, the cousins, she can reach out and we got it.

He said that the door is always open in The Bloodline for Ava Raine if she wants to join the group down the line and said the sky is the limit for her career.