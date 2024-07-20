Former WWE Star Raj Dhesi’s Unhindered Tour Schedule Announced

“The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi has announced the tour dates for his Unhindered independent wrestling tour. The 1-time WWE Champion formerly known as Jinder Mahal is set to make appearances in various locations across North America.

Check out these dates where you can see Raj Dhesi in the United States, Canada, Mexico and online this summer.

7/22 – K&S (Virtual Signing)

7/26 – Black Label Pro (Chicago, IL)

7/27 – Northeast Wrestling (New Haven, CT)

8/2-3 – WrestleCon (Cleveland, OH)

8/7 – AAA Triplemania (Mexico City, MX)

8/23 – Greektown Wrestling (Toronto, ON)

8/25 – Heroes Hideout (Albany, NY)

8/31 – NCG Wrestling (Leamington, ON)

9/28 – WrestlePro (Rahway, NJ)

Dhesi is one of 7 ex-WWE Superstars who are now free agents.

He wasted zero time sitting on the sidelines and surprised wrestling fans Friday night with an unannounced appearance in GCW.

The Maharaja on Social Media

Raj is active on social media and goes by the handle @RajTheMaharaja on TikTok and X.

My mindset has never been more focused.



For two years I was stagnant and that's on me.



This is a chance to start fresh, be myself, and show the world who The Maharaja is ??. pic.twitter.com/dlJ2D1tsvL — The Maharaja (@RajTheMaharaja) April 29, 2024