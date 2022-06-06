Joe Gacy Addresses Comparisons to Bray Wyatt

WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Joe Gacy has said his character is completely different to two-time former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt was released in July 2021, over two years after introducing his ‘Firefly Funhouse’ character as well as The Fiend.

Like Wyatt, Gacy’s character has proven to be unnerving with his promos and mannerisms, but the young Superstar explained to Fightful.com how they are different.

“For me, it’s completely something else. I would say that, what I’m doing, it’s always been there for me, I just have never had a platform like this to display it. I tried to go about it one way before I came to WWE and, very quickly, you have to introduce yourself and explain yourself while also having matches in other areas.

“Coming to WWE, weekly, you have the opportunity to introduce yourself a little bit at a time every Tuesday night. For me, it’s always been there and always been in here [points to head], it’s just coming out slowly.”

Gacy debuted in NXT 2.0 as part of the show’s relaunch in September 2021 and has been a main eventer as part of the brand.

At WWE NXT In Your House, Gacy lost in the main event to NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Per the stipulation, Gacy would have won the title had Breakker been disqualified.

