Joe Gacy Names Main Roster WWE Superstars He Plans on Facing

WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Joe Gacy has set his sights on some of the promotion’s biggest names on the main roster.

Gacy was introduced as part of last September’s revamp of NXT into NXT 2.0 and has been prominently featured ever since.

The 34-year-old wrestler had been teaming with Parker Boudreaux, aka Harland, but he was released in April this year.

Speaking to The Wrestling Inc Daily, Gacy discussed his career so far and was asked who he’d like to face when called up to the main roster.

“Everyone can say they want a shot at Roman Reigns, right? That’s an easy answer. I would have to pick somebody like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, I mean, any of these guys. I’ve never actually had an opportunity in the past, so for me, it would be pretty big to be able to do that.”

Prior to coming to WWE, Gacy worked for CZW, where he is a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, and Evolve where he is a one-time Tag Team Champion with AEW‘s Eddie Kingston.

At last night’s NXT: In Your House, Gacy came up short in the main event against NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Per the stipulation, Gacy would have won the title had Breakker been disqualified.

