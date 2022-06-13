John Cena Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon Before WWE Debut

John Cena has developed a good relationship with Vince McMahon in the 20 years since his WWE debut. Though his first meeting with the boss was very short and awkward. WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Cenation Leader’s main roster debut this month. As part of it, they recently posted a video of the Hollywood star reflecting on his first main roster match against Kurt Angle.

In the video, Cena revealed that he found out about his bout in the afternoon of the show. He also detailed a meeting he had with Mr McMahon before the match:

“I found out at 2:45 in the afternoon that I’d be wrestling Kurt Angle. I had one meeting with Mr. McMahon before this.” recalled John Cena, “I was pushed into his office and Michael Hayes asked like ‘What do we do with this?’ Mr. McMahon’s first sentence to me, it was a short meeting. He said ‘Cut his f*cking hair.’ Then I was out of the office.”

The 16-time world champion went on to discuss his match with the Olympic Gold Medallist. He noted how the crowd wasn’t as interested in the match as he would have liked. Cena said that if he was doing it now, he would have slowed down and tried to tell a story during the segment.

