John Cena Offers Big Praise To AEW Star: “He’s Really, Really Spectacular”

AEW‘s Max Caster has impressed a lot of people with his mic skills in a short amount of time. With his rapper gimmick, the rising star has drawn obvious comparisons to John Cena, who originally got over with the audience with a similar character.

The Cenation Leader discussed a number of things talking to Forbs. He also offered some big praise to the Acclaimed Member. When asked if he could beat Caster in a rap battle, Cena said “I know of Max Caster very well, and the answer is no,”

The 16-time world champion said that hip hop is something that constantly evolves and moves forward. According to John Cena, Max is the better version of what he did:

“Hip-hop constantly evolves, and it constantly moves forward, and he is the better version of what I did. He’s really, really spectacular. As long as he keeps everything in realistic perspective, he shows great potential.”

The Hollywood star recalled the first time he heard the AEW star. He revealed that he immediately checked out more work of him and realized that he was spectacular.

Cena also claimed that he can’t give the young star any advice “because he’s punching far above my weight class.” John noted how Caster is gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live while he did his stuff a cappella to let the punchlines sink in.