John Cena On His Character Becoming A Meme

John Cena is one of the most recognizable wrestling faces of all time. One of the biggest factor’s in his rise to this popularity has been the emergence of the meme culture and their love for the Cenation Leader.

The 16-time world champion recently spoke to GQ. He discussed how he wore the Peacemaker costume everywhere he went for the promotion of Suicide Squad so that people can get familiar with the character.

Cena revealed that it’s something he learned during his time in WWE. The former champion explained that the greatest wrestling characters with the most long-term success are the ones that remain the same:

“We just dropped a show on Peacock called Evil, which profiles eight of the top WWE quote-unquote “heels” — and a constant thread in all of that is dedication to character. And the reason, like, there’s the perception of John Cena, “Oh, he never changes” — yeah, I don’t. Because it’s the concept of uniformity.”

John Cena mentioned how he wore the same jean shorts and t-shirt everywhere during his time in WWE. It made people feel like they knew him. He also discussed the meme culture’s love for him:

“I was so dedicated to it that meme culture ran with it, in multiple different varieties: the invisible John Cena meme, the unexpected John Cena meme. And a lot of that is based on being so familiar with the look.”

Apart from this, the Hollywood star talked about The Undertaker. He explained how the Dead Man was backstage and revealed that he has changed in recent years.