John Cena is Seriously Moving Ticket Sales for Final WWE SmackDown of 2022

Tickets for the December 30, episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX are getting increasingly more difficult to come by, and it is all thanks to John Cena.

On last week’s SmackDown, Cena appeared on the titantron to announce that he will team with Kevin Owens on the final SmackDown of the year.

The former opponents will face off against the Bloodline’s Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Tickets

Often considered by many to be arguably the last drawing name in wrestling, it should come as no surprise that Cena is moving tickets.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Cena’s involvement in the show is proving to be a draw.

“We always say, and it’s true, ‘It’s the brand and not the guy’, but John Cena is the exception. They’ve sold 4,000 tickets in Tampa since he was announced on that show, which is amazing. You know, he is the exception to the rule. If you’re wondering, ‘Is anyone a draw?’ It’s like, well, he is.” Dave Meltzer.

The December 30, SmackDown will mark Cena’s first televised match for WWE since Summerslam 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns.

SmackDown

John Cena will keep his streak going on the final SmackDown of this year, by having a WWE match every year since 2002.

Other names promoted to appear for the show include SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Bray Wyatt, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Solo Sikoa Vs. Sheamus will also take place on the show, in the second singles collision between the two.

Sikoa defeated the former WWE Champion on the October 21, episode of SmackDown.