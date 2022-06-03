John Cena Drops Massive Tease on Next WWE Opponent

John Cena has left a big clue for fans on who his next WWE opponent will be.

Cena is very busy these days. He’s no longer a regular on WWE TV. That’s because Hollywood is constantly blowing up his phone.

The “Doctor of Thuganomics” has also become quite the businessman. He’s aligned with the Thomas Ashbourne brand to make his way into the cocktail business.

With that said, there’s one WWE star who seems to have gotten the attention of John Cena.

John Cena vs. Theory?

During a fan Q&A on the official TikTok account of WWE, Cena made it clear that he has his sights set on Theory.

During the video, WWE’s golden goose was asked who his favorite WWE superstar is. His answer was Theory, and Cena pointed toward his eyes and the camera as if to say he has the WWE United States Champion on his radar.

Cena was then asked which WWE superstar is in need of an Attitude Adjustment. Again, his answer was Theory and he made the same gesture.

Theory has been attempting to egg Cena on in recent weeks. He claims to be a far superior athlete than Cena and says he’s accomplished what Cena couldn’t, and that’s being the youngest U.S. champion in WWE.