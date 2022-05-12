Theory: “I’m Doing Achievements That John Cena Hasn’t”

Theory continues to stir the pot with John Cena.

It’s no secret that WWE is high on Theory. The 24-year-old has been seen on WWE TV as Vince McMahon‘s new “chosen one.”

He is the current WWE United States Champion and after he defeated Finn Balor for the gold, he was surrounded by a group of fellow heels in celebration.

Theory recently tried ruffling the feathers of Cena, saying he’s a better U.S. Champion than the “Doctor of Thuganomics” ever was.

Cena responded by saying that while Theory has talent, he better be able to back up his words.

Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. ? https://t.co/3apKiTwgDw — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2022

Theory Keeps Teasing John Cena Match

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Theory said he’s already reached heights that John Cena couldn’t.

“Yeah, I think the pressure is definitely applied now. It’s always been there, though for myself since I was 12 years old and I knew I wanted to be in WWE.

“I did everything that I could to get there and that’s why I’m here at such a young age. John Cena was always an inspiration but I think that right there just kinda hammered the nail down.

“It’s like the pressure’s on, and I get where he’s coming from but at the end of the day, I’m doing achievements that John Cena hasn’t. I’m the youngest United States Champion in WWE history.”

Theory went on to say that while he’s flattered by the Cena comparisons, he wants to surpass what the “Babe Ruth of WWE” accomplished.

“I have so much respect for John Cena and I like the comparisons, I appreciate them but I’m in my own lane. I’m gonna do things that John Cena’s never done.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline took to Wrestling Observer Live to report that Vince McMahon sees Theory as the next John Cena. A match between the two wouldn’t exactly come as a shock and Theory has even hinted at the showdown taking place at SummerSlam.

