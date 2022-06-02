Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Address Crowd After June 1 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Once the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Jon Moxley had something to say and his hype man was Eddie Kingston.

The main event of the show saw Moxley of Blackpool Combat Club take on Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Chris Jericho attempted to distract Moxley but Kingston ran out to thwart him.

Moxley ended up choking out Garcia for the win. He then took the mic and said he’s down with Kingston’s idea of a Blood & Guts match against the JAS.

After The Show

Stephanie Chase & Garrett Martin were in attendance for the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite and posted Jon Moxley’s message to the fans once the cameras stopped rolling.