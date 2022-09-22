What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley competed against fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson in the main event of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam to crown the new AEW Champion.

It was a back-and-forth matchup that saw Moxley kick out of Danielson’s running knee and escape the LeBell Lock. Moxley hit a Deathrider on the entrance ramp and got Bryan back into the ring but too much time had passed and The American Dragon kicked out at two.

Moxley reigned down elbow strikes and then captured the AEW Championship by applying the Bulldog Choke until Danielson passed out.

The winner of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions and NEW #AEW World Champion is @JonMoxley, after an absolute WAR with #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @bryandanielson! What a night of action here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kn1H9U7l9V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Went Off The Air?

After winning the AEW Championship once again, Jon Moxley addressed the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here are Moxley’s comments and you can check it out in the video below.

“Let me tell you this, I am now once again the AEW World Champion. It is among one of the best things that I will ever do but it is not even near the top of the list. This championship doesn’t define me. Being a good man, being a good father, being the kind of man people can look up to, that is what defines me. But when it comes down to the best wrestling promotion on this planet. Blood, sweat, tears, passion. This belt doesn’t define me, but I define this belt!”