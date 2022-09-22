What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley competed against fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson in the main event of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam to crown the new AEW Champion.
It was a back-and-forth matchup that saw Moxley kick out of Danielson’s running knee and escape the LeBell Lock. Moxley hit a Deathrider on the entrance ramp and got Bryan back into the ring but too much time had passed and The American Dragon kicked out at two.
Moxley reigned down elbow strikes and then captured the AEW Championship by applying the Bulldog Choke until Danielson passed out.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Went Off The Air?
After winning the AEW Championship once again, Jon Moxley addressed the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Here are Moxley’s comments and you can check it out in the video below.