Jonathan Gresham Deactivates Twitter After ROH World Title Loss

Tonight’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view opened with Jonathan Gresham defending the world championship against Claudio Castagnoli, a competitive back and forth contest that saw Castanoli get the win and capture his first singles world title.

Shortly after the bout’s conclusion Gresham deactivated his Twitter account. The Octopus had been a topic of conversation on social media over the weekend, with some toxic fans taking shots at his height or on-screen character. It is not confirmed that this is why Gresham deactivated, but it will be something to keep an eye on.

Gresham won the ROH world title at last December’s Final Battle by defeating Jay Lethal, who had replaced the champion at the time, Bandido. Gresham and Bandido would eventually meet at SuperCard of Honor to determine the promotion’s undisputed champion, which was won by Gresham in the show’s main event.

You can see a screenshot of Gresham’s Twitter below.

Sescoops will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.