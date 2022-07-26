What Happened With Riddle After WWE Raw Went Off The Air?

The first episode of WWE Raw post-Vince McMahon has ended and here’s what went down when the show went off the air.

This week’s show for the red brand emanated from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event featured a six-man tag team match as Riddle and the Street Profits took on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Also showcased on Raw was the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio. He teamed with his son Dominik to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

After The Show

The conclusion of WWE Raw saw Riddle take a Spear from Roman Reigns, resulting in a loss. Seth Rollins used this as the perfect opportunity to attack a vulnerable Riddle ahead of their SummerSlam showdown.

Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp to Riddle right on the steel steps.

Once the cameras stopped rolling, Rollins made his way to the back with Raw color commentator Corey Graves. As for Riddle, he needed assistance following the vicious attack.

There was no dark match after the show.

seth rollins and corey graves have similar suits on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PagueoeQnV — jasaan (@balecananas) July 26, 2022

Raw Talk

In addition, WWE held its Raw Talk show tonight. Ciampa, The Miz, and Maryse made an appearance. Ciampa delivered a passionate promo ripping Logan Paul.

Also showing up was The Judgment Day. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley all mocked The Mysterios, and Balor was presented with a birthday cake.

JBL was also on the show serving as an analyst.