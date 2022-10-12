Karl Anderson Still Working NJPW Show After WWE Return (Report)

Karl Anderson is still slated to work a show for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) after making his return to WWE.

As noted, The Good Brothers made their return to WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The pair flanked AJ Styles against The Judgement Day, seemingly marking the beginning of a feud between the factions.

However, this is certainly an interesting development for Anderson, in particular, as he’s still the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW.

According to a report from Fightful, Anderson is still slated to work the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show on January 4.

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

NJPW is also still advertising a bout between Karl Anderson and Hikuleo at the Battle Autumn show on November 5. With that being said, it’s likely WWE and NJPW have come to some sort of agreement in regards to Anderson’s remaining dates with the latter.

Given Anderson is slated for NJPW’s November 5 show, it’s unlikely Anderson works the WWE Crown Jewel show in Riyadh, as it’s on the same day.

Gallows will also be a part of the New Japan Strong episode on Saturday, but that was pre-taped before the pair returned on RAW this week.

NJPW was said to have been given a heads up about the duo returning to WWE, allowing them to plan around the situation.

The report adds that WWE has been interested in The Good Brothers for some time now, dating back to when they were still under contract with IMPACT Wrestling.