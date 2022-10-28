Kazuchika Okada: I’m Embarrassed Jay White is IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Kazuchika Okada has made his thoughts on Jay White abundantly clear ahead of their IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

At the January 4 event (the first time since 2019 Wrestle Kingdom will be a one-night show) the two will face off in a rematch from their Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall collision.

At Dominion, White pinned Okada to win the title in a 36-minute main event to begin his first reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

Embarrassed

Okada earned his rematch against the New Zealand-born wrestler with a victory in the G1 Climax, becoming a four-time winner and a back-to-back winner.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Okada spoke about White and his attitude as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

“I find Jay White’s attitude embarrassing, to be honest. It’s a disgrace to have him representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling as our top champion, and that’s why I have to show just how great an Okada title match is at the Tokyo Dome—and to end that era of his.” Kazuchika Okada.

Okada added that he will have his work cut out for him, as White has emerged victorious in four of their last five matches.

Forbidden Door

Okada’s most recent title opportunity against White came at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door crossover event in June of this year.

That match also saw Adam Cole and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page involved but it was White who won the fatal four-way.

Speaking about his relationship with AEW, Okada had plenty of praise for Tony Khan‘s first foray into wrestling.

“There are places where they win out over NJPW, and areas where New Japan is superior as well. I think both sides came away with something to learn and work on, and I’d love to have another event with those lessons learned.”

Okada also expressed his hope that the next Forbidden Door event will happen in his homeland.

“Last time was in the U.S., so let’s have it in Japan next time.” Kazuchika Okada.

While Okada hopes for a Japan show, Tony Khan has ruled out any future Forbidden Door shows going outside North America.