Kazuchika Okada Might Not Appear at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

One of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s (NJPW) biggest stars, Kazuchika Okada, might not be available for the promotion’s upcoming joint pay-per-view (PPV) with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), The Forbidden Door, this summer.

It was announced on yesterday’s AEW Dynamite that NJPW and AEW would be hosting the join PPV event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26. Shortly after the announcement there was a huge buzz on Twitter about Okada appearing on the show, and who he could potentially compete against. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported on this.

Meltzer noted that the show was just now brought up to Okada as it was announced in Japan. However, his wife’s birthday is on the 28th of June, and that is June 27th in the United States. With that being said, it would be difficult for Okada to make the show and be back in time for his wife’s birthday.

While Meltzer did note that Okada “kind of” said he wasn’t doing the show, he could have been kidding. He then speculated that if Okada was a part of the show, it would be a perfect opportunity to re-introduce Kenny Omega and build up to a potential match – likely in September.

Omega and Okada have extraordinary chemistry with each other inside the ring, having competed three times in singles action against one another under the NJPW banner. Currently, Omega has a 2-1 lead in the rivalry, a number Kazuchika Okada is hoping to make even in a potential rematch.